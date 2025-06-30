Western Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 10,458.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $83.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.57. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $69.15 and a twelve month high of $85.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.39.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

