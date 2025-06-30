Western Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NU during the 4th quarter valued at $447,762,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of NU by 2,193.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,109,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,611,000 after buying an additional 17,319,681 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NU during the 4th quarter valued at $154,209,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NU during the 4th quarter valued at $92,194,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of NU by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,496,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,140,000 after buying an additional 7,930,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

NU Stock Performance

Shares of NU stock opened at $13.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average of $11.75. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. NU had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NU shares. Barclays upped their price target on NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on NU from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NU in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.13.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Featured Stories

