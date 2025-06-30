Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,221 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,562,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $587,353,000 after buying an additional 26,079 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,528,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,509,000 after purchasing an additional 410,394 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,192,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,263,000 after purchasing an additional 35,001 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,903,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,751,000 after purchasing an additional 236,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,234,000 after purchasing an additional 239,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TOL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 price target (up from $167.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.46.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $114.47 on Monday. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.67 and a 12 month high of $169.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.23. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.42%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

