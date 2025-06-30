Western Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Red Cat were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCAT. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Red Cat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,643,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Red Cat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,628,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Red Cat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,262,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Red Cat by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 248,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Red Cat by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,505,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,197,000 after purchasing an additional 207,727 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on RCAT. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Red Cat in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Red Cat to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

Red Cat Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RCAT opened at $7.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $659.50 million, a PE ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average of $7.67. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $15.27.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.17). Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 98.48% and a negative net margin of 232.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that Red Cat Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Red Cat

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

