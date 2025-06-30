Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,280 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,118,755,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Mondelez International by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,529,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572,555 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $256,832,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $189,930,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Mondelez International by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,734,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $67.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $87.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.73 and a 200 day moving average of $63.75. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $76.06.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 69.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MDLZ

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.