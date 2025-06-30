Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 244 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 447.4% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AstraZeneca stock opened at $69.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $216.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.38. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $61.24 and a fifty-two week high of $87.68.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.71 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

