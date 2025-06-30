Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,517 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 65.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,339 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,675 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 21,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 20,388 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $139.77 on Monday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.00 and a twelve month high of $214.50. The firm has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.95 and a 200 day moving average of $150.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.87. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.46%.

FANG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised Diamondback Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $175.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.13.

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $1,426,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 120,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,214,835.05. This trade represents a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

