Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 417 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCV. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IMCV opened at $75.59 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $81.32. The firm has a market cap of $672.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.96.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.4384 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.