Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 502 Shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AOR. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 32,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 7,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Price Performance

AOR stock opened at $61.33 on Monday. iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF has a one year low of $52.97 and a one year high of $61.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.19.

iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.