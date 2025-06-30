Western Wealth Management LLC Takes $246,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Rings Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rings Capital Management LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 7,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA stock opened at $114.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $71.97 and a 52-week high of $148.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.15.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 13.83%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Benchmark reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Arete downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Arete Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.13.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

