Western Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,338 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $121,742,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,290,953 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $192,617,000 after acquiring an additional 293,406 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 569,527 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,566,000 after acquiring an additional 105,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in CVS Health by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,039,777 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,739,927,000 after acquiring an additional 12,819,148 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on CVS Health from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays set a $79.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on CVS Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.

In other CVS Health news, Director Guy P. Sansone purchased 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $100,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,845.90. This represents a 15.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health stock opened at $68.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.93. CVS Health Corporation has a one year low of $43.56 and a one year high of $72.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $86.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.63. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $94.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

