Western Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAT. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 89,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 15,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of IAT stock opened at $49.38 on Monday. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 12 month low of $38.30 and a 12 month high of $57.69. The company has a market cap of $634.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.04.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

