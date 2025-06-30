White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WTM. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 94 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 39.3% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE WTM opened at $1,784.83 on Monday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1,666.22 and a 12 month high of $2,023.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,779.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,836.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 164.50 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($20.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($14.00) by ($6.50). The firm had revenue of $472.20 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 1.29%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

