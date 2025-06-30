Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB) CEO Sells $855,160.97 in Stock

Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) CEO Ying Du sold 23,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $855,160.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,606,299.66. This represents a 4.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ying Du also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 13th, Ying Du sold 50,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $1,428,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Ying Du sold 46,389 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $1,303,067.01.

On Friday, April 4th, Ying Du sold 2,945 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $97,508.95.

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Ying Du sold 5,808 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $208,449.12.

Zai Lab Price Performance

Shares of ZLAB opened at $34.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.13. Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $44.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $106.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.40 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 33.35% and a negative net margin of 60.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

ZLAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.10 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zai Lab

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 1,671.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,674,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 841,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,045,000 after purchasing an additional 237,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

Featured Articles

