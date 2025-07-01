1,200 Shares in Tema Monopolies and Oligopolies ETF (BATS:TOLL) Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Tema Monopolies and Oligopolies ETF (BATS:TOLL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Napa Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tema Monopolies and Oligopolies ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $472,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tema Monopolies and Oligopolies ETF during the fourth quarter worth $390,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tema Monopolies and Oligopolies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Tema Monopolies and Oligopolies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,396,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tema Monopolies and Oligopolies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,074,000.

TOLL opened at $34.03 on Tuesday. Tema Monopolies and Oligopolies ETF has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $37.16. The company has a market capitalization of $57.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.47.

The Tema Monopolies and Oligopolies ETF (TOLL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies perceived as monopolies or oligopolies. The fund aims to identify quality companies from around the world characterized by their strong competitive advantage and high barriers to entry.

