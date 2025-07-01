1,260 Shares in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mplx by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in Mplx in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Mplx by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. 24.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPLX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mplx from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Mplx Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $51.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $39.95 and a 12-month high of $54.87. The company has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Mplx had a net margin of 36.34% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Mplx’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.9565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.45%.

About Mplx

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

Featured Articles

