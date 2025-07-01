13,644 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,664,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,469 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP increased its holdings in Moderna by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 7,306,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,819,000 after purchasing an additional 72,028 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Moderna by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,241,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,219,000 after purchasing an additional 171,774 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Moderna by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,006,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,169,000 after purchasing an additional 979,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Trading Up 1.6%

Moderna stock opened at $27.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.86. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $129.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.92) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $108.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.35 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 105.67% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current year.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Moderna from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moderna from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.61.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MRNA

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.