1,567 Shares in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) Purchased by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 1,266.7% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.93.

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $132.54 on Tuesday. DTE Energy Company has a 52-week low of $108.40 and a 52-week high of $140.39. The stock has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 58.92%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

