2,095 Shares in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY) Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARTY. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of ARTY stock opened at $41.00 on Tuesday. iShares Future AI & Tech ETF has a one year low of $26.31 and a one year high of $41.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.17.

The iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (ARTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a concentrated index of global companies that provide products and services that are expected to contribute to artificial intelligence technologies. Holdings are selected and weighted based on a modified market-cap.

