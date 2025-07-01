2,392 Shares in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP) Bought by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXP. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 35,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 10,967 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after acquiring an additional 8,714 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $234,000.

NYSEARCA:IXP opened at $112.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $505.44 million, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.98. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a one year low of $82.18 and a one year high of $112.51.

The iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global communication services companies, drawn from 1,200 global stocks selected by S&P. IXP was launched on Nov 12, 2001 and is managed by BlackRock.

