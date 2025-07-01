2,805 Shares in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) Bought by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,578,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,516,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,384 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,901,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,279,742,000 after buying an additional 760,043 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,289,544,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,739,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,911,000 after buying an additional 1,864,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,842,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,497,000 after buying an additional 430,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $91.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $91.46.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 10,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $911,711.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 39,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,251.54. This represents a 20.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,850 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $249,574.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,727.83. The trade was a 15.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,615 shares of company stock worth $10,231,607 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

