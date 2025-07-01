37,803 Shares in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,372,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,660,000 after buying an additional 33,951 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SLR Investment by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,368,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,111,000 after acquiring an additional 31,839 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in SLR Investment by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 382,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its position in SLR Investment by 405.8% in the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 327,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 262,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in SLR Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $4,565,000. 35.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.96.

Shares of SLR Investment stock opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. SLR Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.45.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The company had revenue of $53.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.43 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 9.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.16%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.86%.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

