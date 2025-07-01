41,141 Shares in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 41,141 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter worth $2,926,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Fluor by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $51.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.35. Fluor Corporation has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $60.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fluor Corporation will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alvin C. Collins III sold 18,920 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $859,535.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 64,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,919.69. The trade was a 22.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Constable sold 40,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 870,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,660,723. This trade represents a 4.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLR. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $41.00 target price on Fluor in a research report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Fluor in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fluor from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.14.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

