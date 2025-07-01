4,471 Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,471 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Illumina by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 617 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $901,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $10,875,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,365 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Illumina by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In other news, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.21 per share, for a total transaction of $495,381.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 24,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,616.26. The trade was a 32.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $128.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Illumina from $136.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Illumina from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.39.

Illumina Stock Performance

Illumina stock opened at $95.41 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.70 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.16 and a 200-day moving average of $98.31.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a positive return on equity of 25.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

