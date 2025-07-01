636 Shares in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW) Bought by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTW. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total value of $505,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,982 shares in the company, valued at $3,783,316.50. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $344.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.30.

View Our Latest Report on WTW

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $306.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.21. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 52 week low of $255.19 and a 52 week high of $344.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of -612.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.70.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($0.14). Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is -736.00%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.