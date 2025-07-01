7,012 Shares in FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFQ) Acquired by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $865,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF by 199.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 22,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter worth $516,000.

FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF Trading Up 4.5%

FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF stock opened at $33.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.20. FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF has a 1-year low of $26.61 and a 1-year high of $34.26.

FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Fund of Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs (BUFQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs. BUFQ was launched on Jun 15, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

