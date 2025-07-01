731 Shares in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Bought by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 114.0% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Progressive in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total transaction of $329,901.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,191,955.98. This trade represents a 4.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total transaction of $1,041,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 41,289 shares in the company, valued at $10,750,829.82. The trade was a 8.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,705 shares of company stock worth $8,813,048 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $288.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America raised Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Progressive from $285.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $327.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.88.

Progressive Price Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $267.01 on Tuesday. The Progressive Corporation has a 12 month low of $207.48 and a 12 month high of $292.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.37. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.50% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.70%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

