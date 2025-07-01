775 Shares in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TECL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 8,493.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 31,087 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 27.0% in the first quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 384.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 23,238 shares during the period. Birchview Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $1,630,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period.

Get Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $93.58 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $32.52 and a 1 year high of $112.78. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 3.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.47.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.