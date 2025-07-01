7,821 Shares in Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD) Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 154.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 23,685 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the fourth quarter worth $546,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Weatherford International by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 500,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,815,000 after buying an additional 43,182 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Weatherford International in the 4th quarter valued at $7,215,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Weatherford International by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 280,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,093,000 after buying an additional 63,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFRD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Weatherford International from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Weatherford International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.63.

Weatherford International Stock Performance

Shares of WFRD stock opened at $50.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.73. Weatherford International PLC has a 52 week low of $36.74 and a 52 week high of $135.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.19.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.14. Weatherford International had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weatherford International PLC will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Weatherford International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Weatherford International’s payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

Insider Activity at Weatherford International

In other news, Director Neal P. Goldman purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.04 per share, for a total transaction of $504,480.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 25,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,074.44. The trade was a 90.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weatherford International Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

