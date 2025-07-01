Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Decreased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Adobe were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,375 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,739,788,000 after purchasing an additional 151,286 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,553,035,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,341,695 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,375,345,000 after buying an additional 600,146 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Adobe by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,314,215 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,363,125,000 after buying an additional 672,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,059,119 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,805,009,000 after buying an additional 696,172 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $386.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $394.10 and its 200-day moving average is $409.69. The company has a market cap of $164.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.55. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.01 and a 52-week high of $587.75.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Summit Redstone set a $410.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. KeyCorp raised Adobe from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.75.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

