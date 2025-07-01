Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Boyar Asset Management Inc.

Boyar Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.0% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of GOOGL opened at $176.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.16. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush set a $190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.95.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $5,742,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,555,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,452,029.28. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,275. This represents a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 215,643 shares of company stock valued at $35,682,228. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

