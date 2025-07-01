Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Stake Cut by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Ameren by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Ameren by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of Ameren in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded Ameren from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ameren from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ameren from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.64.

Shares of AEE opened at $95.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.86. Ameren Corporation has a one year low of $70.15 and a one year high of $104.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.79 and its 200-day moving average is $95.94.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 10.40%. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 62.97%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

