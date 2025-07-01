Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $11.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.04. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $327.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.86 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 13.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.52%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.43 per share, with a total value of $114,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 700,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,004,931.92. This trade represents a 1.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 12,000 shares of company stock worth $137,120. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

