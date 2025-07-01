Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Director William F. Leimkuhler Sells 4,051 Shares of Stock

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) Director William F. Leimkuhler sold 4,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.25, for a total value of $896,283.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 58,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,885,600. The trade was a 6.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Argan Trading Up 0.6%

AGX stock opened at $221.09 on Tuesday. Argan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.53 and a 1-year high of $246.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 0.55.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $193.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.75 million. Argan had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Argan Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argan

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGX. City Center Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Argan in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Argan by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 480,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,869,000 after buying an additional 73,654 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Argan by 11,180.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Argan by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Argan by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AGX shares. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Argan from $150.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

