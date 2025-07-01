Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Stake Increased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 208.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.90.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $44.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.70. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.75 and a 1 year high of $49.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.33.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $277.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.15 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 23.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Charles J. Daley, Jr. sold 15,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $624,871.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 91,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,633.35. The trade was a 14.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samuel Bentson Sellers sold 6,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $300,876.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 40,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,002.96. The trade was a 14.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

(Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.