Aspetuck Financial Management LLC Acquires Shares of 20,711 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Aspetuck Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,203,000. Alphabet comprises 2.8% of Aspetuck Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $176.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 9.36%.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.87, for a total value of $5,553,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,620,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,712,890.52. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,275. The trade was a 8.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,643 shares of company stock worth $35,682,228 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. JMP Securities raised shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.95.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

