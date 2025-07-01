Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Westlake Corp. (NYSE:WLK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Westlake Corp. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Westlake were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WLK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Westlake by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,877,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $444,610,000 after buying an additional 21,293 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,313,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $379,933,000 after acquiring an additional 574,068 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 732.7% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 993,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,865,000 after acquiring an additional 873,888 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 983,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,711,000 after purchasing an additional 58,093 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Westlake by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 934,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,092,000 after purchasing an additional 43,544 shares during the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Stock Down 0.3%

WLK stock opened at $75.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.91. Westlake Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $68.55 and a fifty-two week high of $153.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 4.19%. Westlake’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Corp. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Westlake from $117.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Westlake from $122.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Westlake from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Westlake from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Westlake from $110.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.54.

About Westlake

(Free Report)

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

