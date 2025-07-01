Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 84.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,244 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,018,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,737,000 after purchasing an additional 472,245 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 166.1% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 652,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,804,000 after purchasing an additional 407,631 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,065,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $777,060,000 after purchasing an additional 149,276 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,726,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $861,845.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,294.20. The trade was a 17.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FCN shares. Truist Financial downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Friday, April 25th.

FTI Consulting Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of FCN opened at $161.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.19. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.75 and a fifty-two week high of $243.60.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $898.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.93 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 7.14%. FTI Consulting’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

