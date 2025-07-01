Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases New Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 459.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALK shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $95.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

Insider Transactions at Alaska Air Group

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 7,500 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $401,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,620.30. This trade represents a 22.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Emily Halverson sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $151,247.64. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,709.02. This represents a 26.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,479 shares of company stock worth $554,228. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $49.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.44. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.62 and a 52 week high of $78.08.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.05). Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

