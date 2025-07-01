Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Director Scott Farquhar Sells 7,665 Shares

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.66, for a total value of $1,561,053.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,053.90. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 30th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.16, for a total value of $1,557,221.40.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.71, for a total transaction of $1,530,777.15.

On Monday, June 23rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.68, for a total transaction of $1,476,892.20.

On Friday, June 20th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.44, for a total transaction of $1,475,052.60.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,712.60.

On Monday, June 16th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total value of $1,538,212.20.

On Thursday, June 12th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.55, for a total value of $1,529,550.75.

On Monday, June 9th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total transaction of $1,649,737.95.

On Friday, June 6th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.09, for a total value of $1,717,483.32.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.43, for a total value of $1,656,601.64.

Atlassian Price Performance

Atlassian stock opened at $203.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 1 year low of $135.29 and a 1 year high of $326.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.41%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Atlassian from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $295.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $330.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 372.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in Atlassian by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

