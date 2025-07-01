Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Avient were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 15.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 340,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,643,000 after purchasing an additional 46,342 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avient by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Avient by 649.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 19,431 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Avient by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Avient by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 45,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Avient from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Baird R W raised Avient to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Avient from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Avient in a report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Avient Price Performance

AVNT opened at $32.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Avient Corporation has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $54.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.38.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.90 million. Avient had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Avient Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avient Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 100.93%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

Featured Articles

