Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,131 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,260,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,855,000 after buying an additional 327,535 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Avista by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,967,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,687,000 after acquiring an additional 53,222 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Avista by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,283,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,016,000 after purchasing an additional 274,270 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Avista by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,253,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,908,000 after purchasing an additional 24,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Avista by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,184,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,401,000 after purchasing an additional 168,648 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AVA opened at $37.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.49. Avista Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.45 and a 1-year high of $43.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.41.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.30 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Avista Corporation will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.76%.

In other Avista news, VP Scott J. Kinney sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $38,727.68. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 11,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,497.30. This represents a 8.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

