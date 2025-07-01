BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 58.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at $585,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in BankUnited by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BankUnited by 6,870.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 27,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 27,274 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in BankUnited by 3,430.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 178,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 173,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Stock Performance

Shares of BKU stock opened at $35.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.84. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.30. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.21 and a 12-month high of $44.45.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $255.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on BankUnited from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on BankUnited from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on BankUnited from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on BankUnited from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

Insider Transactions at BankUnited

In other news, CFO Leslie Lunak sold 22,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $764,362.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 59,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,210.44. The trade was a 27.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $34,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,785.88. This represents a 6.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

