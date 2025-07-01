BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Acquired by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in BCE by 623.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,398,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,643,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,945,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $462,262,000 after buying an additional 3,624,953 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in BCE by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,569,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,839 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in BCE by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 26,292,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $609,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,474 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. BCE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.28 and a 52-week high of $36.17.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BCE, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 5.65%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 488.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on BCE shares. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. National Bank Financial raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of BCE from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

