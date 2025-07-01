Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 1,544.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPX Technologies by 334.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SPX Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in SPX Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,337,000. Finally, Amundi increased its position in SPX Technologies by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 29,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after buying an additional 15,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on SPX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SPX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.20.

Shares of SPXC opened at $167.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.23. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $183.83.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $482.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.32 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rick D. Puckett sold 6,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total value of $1,043,987.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,167,147.70. This represents a 16.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

