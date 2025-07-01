Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 61.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 52,697 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognex by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,479,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $662,687,000 after purchasing an additional 296,251 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,840,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $209,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,996 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in Cognex by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,820,394 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $136,999,000 after purchasing an additional 461,724 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,256,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,923,000 after purchasing an additional 25,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex Stock Performance

CGNX stock opened at $31.72 on Tuesday. Cognex Corporation has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $53.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 1.47.

Cognex Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cognex from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cognex from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a report on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cognex from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.17.

View Our Latest Report on Cognex

Cognex Profile

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.