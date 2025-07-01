Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 74.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 29,758 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 826.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 241 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 929.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 278 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total transaction of $29,828.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,940.35. This trade represents a 39.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $865,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 296,805 shares in the company, valued at $30,208,812.90. The trade was a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,302 shares of company stock worth $1,590,514 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $106.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.84 and a 52 week high of $135.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.92.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. NetApp had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 126.96%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.79.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

