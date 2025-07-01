Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 65.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,380 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,795,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,053,650,000 after buying an additional 47,450 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Generac by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,903,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,123,000 after buying an additional 533,612 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,293,000 after buying an additional 14,844 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Generac by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,042,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,684,000 after buying an additional 469,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Generac by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,961,000 after buying an additional 16,954 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Generac from $173.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Generac from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Generac from $173.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.17.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of Generac stock opened at $143.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.63 and a 200 day moving average of $134.69. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.50 and a 12 month high of $195.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.27. Generac had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $942.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

