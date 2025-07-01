Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 13,158 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 72.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,158 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 503.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HII has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,965 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total value of $449,867.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 21,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,859,938.32. The trade was a 8.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total value of $301,483.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,929.71. This trade represents a 11.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,207 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $241.72 on Tuesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.88 and a 12 month high of $285.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.81 and its 200-day moving average is $205.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.89. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 38.90%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading

