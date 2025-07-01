Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 15,083 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 66.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,675 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 15,083 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alcosta Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

NYSE:DECK opened at $103.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.02. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $93.72 and a fifty-two week high of $223.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.29.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on DECK. Argus began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 price target (down previously from $129.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $32,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,083.48. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 6,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total value of $648,689.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 19,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,722.20. This trade represents a 23.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

